Mayor Francis Suarez distributes masks to Allapattah businesses

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez stopped by a Miami neighborhood to distribute masks to businesses in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

His efforts on Friday morning come on the same day the Florida Department of Health reported an additional 11,433 new cases in the state, with 2,380 of them coming out of Miami-Dade County.

Suarez stopped by several businesses in Allapattah, one of Miami’s neighborhoods with a high amount of coronavirus cases.

“Area code 33142, which is the area code that keeps coming up in the City of Miami as the area code with the most number of cases,” said Suarez.

7News cameras captured the mayor going door to door to distribute masks.

“These are for your clients,” he told two store employees at Luxus Accessories as he handed them several face masks.

The mayor said he is not sure why the specific ZIP code is a hot spot for COVID-19 but he said the data is showing most residents are getting sick at home.

“If you get sick or if you feel sick, isolate right away,” he said.

During the event, Suarez said he had a conversation with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez since he expressed the county mayor was making public health decisions without talking to city mayors.

“I don’t want our residents to think, to have an expectation that we’re going to be perfect,” Suarez said. “We’re not. We’re making the decisions we think are best based on a variety of factors.”

Suarez also said ICU bed capacity in Miami-Dade County is now down to 11% and expects to get more information on Monday.

