FDOH reports over 11K new COVID-19 cases on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 244,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,102 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 244,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,433 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 58,341 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 26,705 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 19,233, and 470 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 17,602 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

