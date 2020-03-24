Man transported away from coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics have transported a man who was waiting in line at the coronavirus drive-thru testing site in the Hard Rock Stadium’s parking lot.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a man could be seen getting out of his car and being put onto a stretcher shortly after the site opened on Tuesday morning.

It remains unclear why the man was transported from the scene.

Medical staff at the site continued to conduct tests after the incident.

At around 9 a.m., officials with the testing site said only 250 patients would be swabbed for the day, but later said the total amount of tests conducted would actually be 750.

First responders and medical professionals were the only patients able to get swabbed on Sunday, regardless of symptom presence, but now the testing site updated their criteria to include those 65 and older who are showing symptoms.

“The beta test was to let all the healthcare workers and first responders go through,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

By Monday, more than 800 patients were swabbed while nearly 230 people were turned away.

Those who do not meet the criteria will be turned away from the testing site.

A spokesperson for the testing site said they plan on closing the gates at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, but that decision is scheduled to change depending on how many people show up to get tested.

Another testing site is expected to open in Miami-Dade County at Marlins Park.

Miami-Dade Mayor Mayor Carlos Gimenez said there will be a number to call to make appointments prior to getting tested at the new site.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.