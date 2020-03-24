Gimenez: Marlins Park COVID-19 testing site to open Wednesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is set to open at Marlins Park in Miami on Wednesday, but there are age requirements in order to qualify, county leaders said.

Speaking at a news conference outside of the baseball stadium, Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez went over what patients need to do in order to get tested at this location.

“The new testing site is by appointment only. It’s only for people who are 65 years old and older and are experiencing certain symptoms,” he said. “You must drive through. You cannot walk up to this testing center. Seniors who are getting a COVID-19 test at this site can only have one other person in the car, and you must be in a car.”

The mayor joined several organizations at the news conference that are involved in the fight against the pandemic, namely the Florida National Guard, the City of Miami, the Florida Department of Health, Jackson Health Systems as well as the Miami Marlins organization.

To set up an appointment at the Marlins Park site, call 305-499-8768 beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

