Man fatally shot outside Liberty City supermarket

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway at a supermarket in Liberty City after a man was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the parking lot of the Two Trees Supermarket, located at 6515 N.W. 22nd Ave., at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where evidence markers indicating bullet casings were seen on the ground.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both north and southbound lanes of 22nd Avenue have been shut down while police investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

