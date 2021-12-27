MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of attacking a 3-year-old child came face to face with a judge.

Marvin Green has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

His bond was set at more than $23,000.

Police said Green struck a toddler earlier this month.

Surveillance video caught the moment the little boy was sucker punched at a Walgreens near Northwest 16th Avenue and 20th Street in Miami.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.