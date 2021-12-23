MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, struck a 3-year-old boy at a Walgreens in Miami in an attack that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marvin Green was booked into jail on Friday. He faces a charge of aggravated battery on a child, as well as other charges from a previous case.

Surveillance video shows the victim with his mother at the pharmacy on Dec. 13, near Northwest 17th Avenue and 20th Street, when the man swung his fist and hit the child in the head.

Green is then seen running away.

The boy’s stunned mother then grabbed her son and paramedics rushed over to treat him.

“The video is very disturbing to watch. Right now, we have no idea why he would commit such a vicious act to a baby boy who is completely innocent,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “This 3-year-old baby boy did not deserve this.”

After hearing of the incident, Samara Gonzalez said she can’t imagine how she would feel if someone did that to her little cousin.

“That’s very aggressive and just like, wrong,” said Gonzalez. “If anybody hit him, I would just, no. That’s not OK.”

“It makes me worried because that can happen to anybody,” said Walgreens shopper Bryan Gonzalez.

“People are messed up in this world,” said another shopper.

Police Green has previously been charged for elderly abuse, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault.

