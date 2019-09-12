Man faces DUI charges after striking and killing cyclist in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter after he allegedly struck and killed a cyclist in Sunrise with his car.

Thirty-year-old Travis Osorio appeared in bond court on Thursday morning facing charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to remain at an accident scene involving a death in addition to his DUI charge.

The fatal crash occurred along the 11500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 4:22 p.m. on April 22.

Authorities said Osorio had fled the scene, but investigators got in touch with him shortly after the crash.

He is being held without bond.

