Vehicle strikes and kills man riding bicycle in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist has died after a car stuck him in Sunrise.

The fatal crash happened along the 11500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 4:22 p.m., Monday.

Sunrise Police said the male cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said he was heading eastbound on Oakland Park Boulevard when a driver struck him.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where the bicycle could be seen laying on the street and a yellow tarp covering cyclist’s body.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have closed eastbound Oakland Park Boulevard as they investigate the crash.

