Man dies after shooting in Miami Beach; Police chief vows stepped up presence

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after shots were fired in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the 2300 block of Pine Tree Drive at around 9:20 p.m., Monday.

Police said a man with an apparent gunshot wound died at the scene.

Very violent night again across Miami Beach tonight. This is from a neighbor near Pine Tree Dr and 24th street where @MiamiBeachPD are investigating shooting. Another scene is being worked at 6th and Collins. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SVptJta4I8 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 16, 2021

The following afternoon, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements held a press conference outside the police department’s headquarters where he outlined a plan for stepped-up law enforcement presence in Miami Beach to begin immediately.

Also, parking garages in the entertainment district will close at 8 p.m. in an effort to keep the beach safe during spring break, Miami’s busiest time of year.

“We had originally planned to continue our enhanced staffing effort beginning this Friday. We will now change to do so immediately,” Clements said.

Shots were fired on Sixth Street and Collins Avenue on Monday night.

Twenty minutes later, police found 27-year-old Suwaye Amadou shot dead along Pine Drive, near 24th Street. They’re working to determine if the two cases are connected.

Over the past several days, police said they have made over 900 arrests, with half of those arrested coming from out-of-state. Officers have also seized 78 firearms in the process.

“I can assure you the Miami Beach Police Department has gone ahead and done everything they can to not only keep the residents here safe but also to ahead and ensure that those visiting our city are safe as well, and we will continue to do so. We will not stop, we will not falter, and we will make every adjustment we need to our current plan in order to ensure that we can continue to do that,” Clements said.

Police said that Amadou was a South Florida resident and that they are looking for tips in that case.

If you have any information regarding the fatal shooting, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

