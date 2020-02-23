Man dies after being ejected from pickup in I-95 crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after, authorities said, a crash along Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach caused him to be ejected from his pickup truck.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the northbound lanes, south of Atlantic Boulevard, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2000 Ford pickup swerved to the right shoulder, then overcorrected and traveled across all lanes until the front and left side of the truck crashed into the median wall.

The impact caused the victim to be ejected from the vehicle and land on the left shoulder.

All lanes have been reopened at this time. https://t.co/nxG018baoU — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) February 23, 2020

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Willie James Kemp, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes and diverted traffic to the Cypress Creek exit while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.