Man charged in fatal stabbing of girlfriend, roomate in luxury Miami condo

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man has been charged with first-degree murder after his girlfriend and their roommate were found dead in a luxury condo.

City of Miami Police responded to an apartment in the area of Northeast 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police opened the door to the residence to find two deceased women with multiple stab wounds in a bedroom.

Officials took 46-year-old Franklyn Williams into custody on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Williams was dating one of the victims for 10 years. The other victim was their roommate.

