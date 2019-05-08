Suspect in custody after 2 women found dead in luxury Miami condo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have a suspect in custody after two women were found dead inside a luxury Miami condominium.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue at around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Two adult women were found dead upon arrival.

On Wednesday, officials said one suspect was in custody.

7News cameras captured crime scene trucks parked outside the high-rise.

A person with the building’s management said the area is normally safe and all residents undergo a background check prior to moving in.

Neighbors in the community were disturbed by the discovery.

“I would love to know what actually happened and why, and how it could’ve been prevented,” said Khristina.

The victims and suspect have not yet been identified.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this double homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

