Man caught on camera smoking, drinking during burglary at Deerfield Beach bar

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bizarre burglary at a Deerfield Beach bar was caught on camera and now the owner of the establishment is asking for help in identifying the crook.

The break-in occurred at Patrick Bogart’s restaurant and bar, St. Pat’s Irish Pub, located at 1600 E Hillsboro Blvd. on Monday night.

“He drank a bunch of beers, he took a lot,” said Bogart. “He was smoking a cigarette half the time too. He took a good deal of cash, broke our arcade games, went and tried to get into the ATM, got into our card ATM machine and took a lot of cash, broke a lot of bottles behind the bar, just caused a lot of damage, a lot of vandalism.”

Pictures of the aftermath show shattered glass, alcohol bottles, wires and debris left all over the establishment.

Surveillance cameras captured the man at one point smashing a machine with a chair. He could also be seen pulling out a gun and pretending to fire.

At one point, the crook could be seen having a drink behind the bar.

Bogart said the videos are not only hard to watch, but upsetting to see someone would do this.

“You know I have a home but this is my second home, and to watch someone walk through your house and break stuff and take stuff without you being there, a place you come to everyday for 12 hours a day, yeah, it’s disturbing to watch, it really is,” he said. “He took our cleaner and our sanitizer and he took a rag and wiped down everything that he had touched afterwards. Which, if you watch any police show or anything like that, I guess he figured he had to do that.”

Bogart said the damages done will end up costing thousands of dollars.

The break-in couldn’t have happened at a worse time as he is trying to keep his business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bogart hopes the man comes forward and turns himself in.

“He should come forward and make himself aware and take responsibility for it,” Bogart said. “We’re not mad about anything. This is a business and just take responsibility for it.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.