Man caught on camera burglarizing Pembroke Pines gas station

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are search for a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a Pembroke Pines gas station.
The man allegedly broke into a Marathon gas station on Northwest 101st Avenue and Pines Boulevard on March 22.
Police officials said the man left with approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise.
If you have any information on this gas station burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
