Man caught on camera burglarizing Pembroke Pines gas station

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are search for a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a Pembroke Pines gas station.

The man allegedly broke into a Marathon gas station on Northwest 101st Avenue and Pines Boulevard on March 22.

NEED TO ID: Can you identify this theft suspect, who was caught on camera stealing $3000 worth of merchandise from the back of a Marathon gas station? Please contact PPPD at 954-431-2200 with any information. (Case # 2019-016918) 📹 https://t.co/NwoVMziR8V — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 9, 2019

Police officials said the man left with approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on this gas station burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

