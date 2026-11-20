WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after he was caught pleasuring himself as he looked through a window at children playing inside an LA Fitness gym in West Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman alerted authorities about Richard Alejandroflorian touching himself inside the gym, located at 9291 W. Flagler St., just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman said she had entered the gym’s Kids Klub when she saw the 26-year-old suspect “standing at the window looking inside the club where the children were playing.”

She told investigators he had his hand inside his pants and was “making repetitive movements” as he touched himself while looking toward the children, the affidavit said.

Authorities arrested Alejandroflorian at the gym. He invoked his right to an attorney and faces one felony count of indecent exposure while observing a child younger than 16.

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