Man arrested in Little Havana sexual battery case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman at her apartment in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jose Angel Manzo faces several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

According to City of Miami Police, the suspect forced his way inside the victim’s unit in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street, July 24.

Detectives said he sexually assaulted the woman repeatedly before he fled the home.

Officials said DNA evidence identified Manzo as the offender in the incident.

