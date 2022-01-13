WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made after bullets flew at a shopping center.

The accused gunman, 32-year-old Alex Arnaud, was booked into jail Wednesday night.

Officers said they were able to catch him after tracking his car to his Homestead home.

They went on to say he’s the man seen on video opening fire at City Place Doral, Sunday night.

From those shots fired, punches were thrown, hair was pulled and bottles broken.

The moments were terrifying for witnesses after this brawl opened up between several men and women.

“When I saw the gun, I froze for a quick second,” said Nina, a witness.

The fight started at a restaurant on the property and spilled into the garage.

That’s when, police said, Arnaud fired several rounds into the crowd.

“As I’m running, hearing the third one go off, I was thinking, ‘Oh, did he shoot him?'” said Nina. “I just got in my car and tried to get out of there.”

Police said no one was hit, but officers quickly flooded the shopping center.

Some of them carried long guns as they worked to figure what happened.

With Arnaud’s arrest, the case now moves to court. This as witnesses are left still processing what happened during this violent encounter.

“You never know what someone’s intentions are,” said Nina.

Arnaud has been booked in jail with his bond set at $12,000.

He faces a number of charges, two include attempted felony murder and discharge of a firearm in public.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.