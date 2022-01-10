DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A brawl spiraled into gunfire inside the parking garage of CityPlace Doral, police said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Northwest 83rd Avenue, near 34th Street, at around 9:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a fight broke out between several people right before shots were fired.

Cellphone video showed girls fighting on a stairway and a bottle being thrown before a man brandished his pistol and started shooting.

Police said there were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Late Sunday night, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and several officers armed with rifles at the entrance of the parking garage.

If you have any information on the shooter’s whereabouts or identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

