Man arrested after surveillance allegedly shows him smashing arcade machine in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly walked into a store and vandalized an arcade machine in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance captured the suspect putting on a Halloween mask outside the US-1 Food Store before walking in. He’s then seen taking a hammer out from underneath his shirt just before going inside at around 8 p.m., Oct. 17.

Cameras in the store captured what Broward Sheriff’s Office said is 59-year-old Stephen Canastraro smashing an arcade machine.

“He came with the hammer, with the mask, and he just banged with the hammer,” store owner Abu Jafer said. “He break the glass and took a few hundred dollar bills.”

Canastraro left after taking the money but returned later in the week to make a purchase.

“He’s a regular customer,” Jafer said. “A couple days later he came back. He tried to buy beer, so the guy that was behind the counter said, ‘Oh, you break the machine.’ Then he left.”

The suspect told deputies he had been going to the store for 20 years, and that he’d lost a lot of money from the arcade machine. He also confessed to deputies that he was going to use the stolen money to fix his teeth.

“He’s got stage four cancer. He’s very sick. He’s got a feeding tube right now,” a defense attorney said in court.

“Here’s the thing. He put on a Halloween mask over his face. He returned toward the business and attempted to purchase a Budweiser beer,” Judge Kim Mollica said. “I’m not saying he’s lying about being sick, but…”

Prosecutors said Canastraro drove to a nearby dumpster where he discarded his mask, hammer and gloves.

The judge reduced his bond to $20,000 to ensure he receives a full medical screening before his fate can be determined.

