Man accused of threatening Jewish business held on $25,000 bond

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man accused of threatening Jewish businesses in Aventura faced a judge for the first time.

A judge ordered Nadim Siddiqui to be placed on house arrest and ordered he be held on a $25,000 bond.

Siddiqui was arrested after police said he yelled anti-Semitic slurs at two different places. He is also accused of knocking over a menorah.

The investigation into the crime involved multiple police agencies, including the FBI.

