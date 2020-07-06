M-DCPS parents to choose children’s instruction plan for 2020-21 school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents of Miami-Dade County Public School students will be able to choose what kind of instruction they want for their children for the upcoming school year.

The county released a tentative plan approved by the school board, Monday, and under the plan, parents will be able to choose from one of two options for their children:

In-person instruction (Either 5 days a week or a Hybrid Model) Online learning

“Parents will be provided with choices and flexibility, based on their preferences and comfort level with in-school education versus a distance learning experience for their children,” officials said in a statement.

The plan currently assumes schools will reopen once the county is in Phase 2 of the reopening process. However, the plan allows for a pivot back into Phase One, if necessary, or expanding into a broader reopening under Phase 3.

Students going back to in-person classes may have instruction five days a week or a hybrid model with a mix of in-person classes and online instruction, depending on the school. Parents will be notified of the plan for their school the week of July 27.

The county is asking parents to indicate their decision for their child.

Parents can make the decision by visiting the Parent Portal or the Dadeschools Mobile Application. Parents can also fill out the form and email it to the school or drop it off at the school between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until July 10.

Parents of new students must complete the physical form and take it in person to the intended school of enrollment.

For more information, click here.

