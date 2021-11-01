MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members, friends and police officers from South Florida and around the country came together to pay their respects to a Hollywood Police officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

A viewing for Officer Yandy Chirino was held at Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes, Sunday afternoon.

7News cameras captured loved ones outside of the venue, as well as brothers and sisters in blue in attendance to support the fallen officer’s family.

“It’s very difficult, OK? It’s very difficult, because even though this is not someone we knew personally, as a brother in law enforcement, we’re all brothers,” said Lee Milstein with the Blue Knights of South Florida.

Chirino, who was only 28 years old, was gunned down Oct. 17 in Hollywood’s Emerald Hills neighborhood.

Investigators said a burglary suspect resisted arrest and opened fire, striking the officer.

Chirino was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Outside of the funeral home, current and retired officers reflected on the dangers that come along with the badge. They said deadly incidents that take the lives of those who promised to protect and serve are becoming way too common.

“Hopefully we don’t have to do this too many more times,” said Milstein.

Officers from several local law enforcement agencies were on hand Sunday, including officers from the Hialeah, North Miami Beach, Aventura and West Miami police departments, just to name a few.

A group of New York Police officers also flew down to stand by the side of the Chirino family.

“Even after we all leave and go home, there is still a support network, not only in their own community, but across the country,” said NYPD Sgt. John McFarland.

The suspect accused of killing Chirino was identified as 18-year-old Jason Banegas. He faces a slew of charges that include battery on an officer, resisting arrest and murder.

