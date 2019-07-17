Loved ones attend vigil for local comedian fatally shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together for a vigil to remember a local comedian who was fatally shot outside his business in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said 35-year-old Juan Luis Martinez, a popular comedian and business owner, was shot after an ongoing dispute with a neighboring business owner escalated.

7News cameras captured a growing memorial outside Martinez’s shop as family and friends gathered, Wednesday.

“It’s just — it isn’t fair,” said Juan Reyes, the victim’s cousin.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 95th Street and 31st Avenue, just before 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said Martinez had gotten into a fight with his neighbor earlier in the day, who then informed his son, 36-year-old Adrian Dorta-Martinez.

According to police, Dorta-Martinez then confronted Martinez outside his barbershop, which led to a brawl and the eventual fatal shooting.

“I guess it bothered him, and he just came over and took matters into his own hands,” said Yani Asnar, a friend of the victim.

Dorta-Martinez made an appearance in court Wednesday, where he was charged with first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Martinez’s family said they are trying to raise money for funeral expenses and that they would like to have him buried in the Dominican Republic.

“A man there, who left behind his 5-year-old daughter,” said Reyes, “and now we have to raise her over such a small, stupid altercation. I now have to go back to the Dominican Republic and bury my cousin.”

