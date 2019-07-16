1 in custody, man airlifted following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 95th Street and 31st Avenue, just before 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Detectives could be seen in the street in front of a nearby barber shop putting evidence markers next to bullet casings and speaking to witnesses.

Rescue officials said a man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.