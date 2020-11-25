Long lines persist at COVID-19 testing sites ahead of Thanksgiving

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving one day away, several South Floridians are heading to COVID-19 testing sites before gathering with loved ones.

On Wednesday, the line of vehicles waiting to get into the Hard Rock Stadium testing site seemed to be the longest since the start of the week.

At Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, those who were waiting to get tested experienced a wait time of approximately three hours.

The site was at full capacity by 9 a.m.

At last check with testing officials at Hard Rock Stadium, they have tested more than 1,800 individuals.

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving.

In the City of Miami, Marlins Park and Manuel Artime Theater will be closed on Thanksgiving Day while the city’s Mobile Testing Unit service and call center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

