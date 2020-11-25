FDOH reports over 8,300 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 961,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,254 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 961,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,376 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 97 deaths.

There are now 220,414 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 103,440 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 63,146, and 3,204 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 54,133 hospital admissions statewide.

