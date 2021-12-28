SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marked another busy day at South Florida testing sites as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

On the same day, Johns Hopkins University reported over 500,000 new cases of the virus across the U.S. on Monday.

The total is now the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

As omicron cases continue to rise, South Floridians are waiting for hours at sites to get tested.

7News cameras captured the line of vehicles at Tropical Park weaving around slowly.

“I want to get tested for my family and for me,” said Isabelle Santiago, while waiting to get tested.

“I’m getting tested [for] the third time because I have symptoms back and forth,” said Gus Aduelo, while waiting to get tested.

Those who wanted to avoid waiting to get tested at a site took at-home rapid test kits provided by Miami-Dade County.

County officials said approximately 152,000 take-home rapid test kits were distributed at Miami-Dade Public Libraries over a two-day period.

They are currently unavailable as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days if they are asymptomatic.

For the following five days, the person who tested positive is suggested to wear a mask.

The change is prompted by data showing transmission of the virus happens early in the course of illness when around others.

As the number of omicron cases surges, so is the amount of children being admitted to hospitals for contracting the virus.

Two new COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Miami-Dade County:

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th St., from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dolphin Station Park & Ride, 11897 NW 12 St., from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The testing site at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St., is now open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

