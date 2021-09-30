MIAMI (WSVN) - A troubling social media trend has prompted South Florida school officials to issue words of warning.

Students have taken part in a TikTok challenge during September that involves the trashing and vandalizing of school bathrooms.

In addition, videos posted to the popular app encourage students to slap a teacher or staff member in October.

Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Thursday made it clear that the district will have zero tolerance for anyone who participates in any of these challenges.

“It is unacceptable, it is reprehensible. It is against every social norm that we would accept in our community,” he said. “On the other hand, I have to say that I really don’t believe that any student in Miami-Dade County Public Schools would ever do such a thing.”

Officials with Broward County Public Schools also said there will be consequences for any student who participates in the challenges.

