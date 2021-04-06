Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts Man & Woman of the Year

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has kicked off its 10-week competition for Man and Woman of the Year.

The competition, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and led by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent and Honorary Chair Alberto Carvalho alongside Vice President of Community Affairs & Special Events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Chair Susan Renneisen, has a total of eight candidates who were chosen out of 50.

The candidates are tasked with raising funds that will be donated to “more than 1.3 million blood cancer patients in the U.S.” The man and woman who raise the most funds will be awarded the title of Man and Woman of the year.

Candidates must also “form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of a local boy and girl of the year who are currently battling or are in remission from a blood cancer.”

“It’s inspiring to watch these influential men and women work so hard to fundraise and help us find cancer cures,” said DeAnn Hazey, LLS South Florida Region Executive Director. “For these incredible candidates and their teams, it’s not just about winning a title, it’s about partnering with other mission-driven individuals and collectively making an impact in their communities and the generations ahead of them. They will help us advance the development of new childhood cancer treatments for the first time in 40 years with the LLS Children’s Initiative, leading the way in treating cancer and caring for patients.”

The campaign begins on April 5 and ends on June 10. The winners will be announced at the Virtual Grand Finale Celebration.

For more information on the competition, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.