Leewood K-8 student arrested after shooting threat

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An eighth grader at Leewood K-8 in Southwest Miami-Dade has been arrested after he allegedly sent a threatening message in a group chat with other students.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers arrested the 13-year-old at the school, located in the area of Southwest 124th Street and 104th Avenue, on Thursday.

In a group chat with his classmates, the student allegedly threatened to shoot up minority students as well as those who are members of the LGBT community at the school.

One member in the chat reported the incident to school administrators and authorities.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the threat was deemed non-credible and sent a robo call to parents to inform them about the incident.

“Legal and administrative consequences will be at the forefront of these matters, no matter how small or large they may seem. Miami-Dade County Public Schools does not condone behavior that disrupts the peace of mind or safe educational environment we work so hard to ensure.”

The student was arrested and charged with a felony of written threats to kill.

Authorities urge parents to speak to their children about the responsible use of social media.

“As soon as I got the phone call I’m just like, ‘Look, this is what happened, and if you see anything like this that goes on, like in your cellphone or if you decide that you are feeling some type of way, you want to lash out … just don’t. You get what I’m saying?” said one parent. “It goes both ways because you not only have to protect your kids from when they see or hear those things but you also have to protect your kids to make sure they don’t do the same thing.”

According to the arrest report, the teenager told investigators he copied and pasted the messages but did not state from where.

