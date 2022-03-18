FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The jury in Dayonte Resiles’ retrial has found him guilty.

The jury came to a verdict at around 10 a.m., Friday.

He was found guilty of murder in the first degree.

Resiles murdered 59-year-old Jill Su inside her Davie home back in 2014.

Police said he was at the residence in an attempt to burglarize the home but found Su inside.

Jill’s son, Justin Su, later found her body in the bathtub with her hands and ankles bound.

Resiles has been found guilty in stabbing her to death.

His first trial ended in a mistrial back in December.

Resiles could face the death penalty.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.