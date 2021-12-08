FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has ruled a mistrial in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.

Resiles will be retried in January as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision after six days of deliberation.

Resiles was arrested in September 2014 for the murder of Jill Su in her Davie home.

Prosecutors said Resiles attempted to burglarize Su’s home before realizing Su was home.

He then tied her up and stabbed her to death.

He escaped custody in 2016 when he ran from the Broward Courthouse during a routine hearing.

He was on the run for six days before his capture.

The trial began just before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.