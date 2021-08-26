MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has denied a Stand Your Ground motion filed by a man who was video recorded pointing a gun, cursing and yelling racial slurs at a group of Black teenagers on the Brickell Bridge in Miami.

The judge struck down Mark Bartlett’s motion after close to five hours of testimony, where Bartlett testified in his own defense, Thursday afternoon.

Bartlett was arrested and charged with aggravated assault shortly after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day incident in 2019. That charge was later upgraded to a hate crime.

A trial date has been set for Dec. 6.

