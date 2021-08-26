MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was videotaped pointing a gun, cursing and yelling racial slurs at a group of Black teenagers on the Brickell Bridge has testified in his own defense during a Stand Your Ground hearing in Miami.

The hearing, which resumed at 1 p.m. Thursday, continues into its fourth hour as Mark Bartlett claims he was acting in self-defense during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day incident in 2019.

“Now that the 30 people are surrounding her at that corner, you see Dana [Scalione] start walking to the right,” Bartlett testified. “As soon as she does that, I hear a scream, and I hear her screaming. I heard Dana screaming.”

Witnesses called 911 after Scalione, Bartlett’s then-fiance, confronted the teenagers, who stopped traffic on the bridge. Shortly after, Bartlett could be seen on cellphone video running toward the group with a gun.

“I need somebody to help us right now,” a caller said. “We’re on the bridge of Brickell. There’s somebody with a gun. Oh, my God! There’s a guy with a gun! There’s a guy with a gun! Somebody help! Somebody help! Somebody help us!”

Bartlett was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, which was later upgraded to a hate crime.

His attorney argued in court on Monday that he was defending himself and standing his ground.

Bartlett testified his intentions on that day were to protect his then-fiance. He said he grabbed his gun, ran toward her and confronted the teenagers.

“I reach back into my car, grabbed the gun out of the glove compartment, and I ran,” Bartlett said. “I kept the car running. I kept the door open, and I ran as fast as I possibly can to the direction that the mob were chasing Dana.”

When asked why he did that, Bartlett replied, “She was being attacked, without a doubt in my mind.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox