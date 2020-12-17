JetBlue to arrive at MIA, other low-fare airlines expand flight services

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue will soon arrive at Miami International Airport.

On Thursday, MIA announced the low-cost carrier will expand routes to Miami, starting on Feb. 11.

JetBlue routes will expand services from Miami to Boston, Los Angeles, New York-JFK and Newark.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Southwest Airlines also recently announced additional flights in Miami.

Starting on March 11, non-stop flights will be offered from MIA to Nashville and from MIA to Denver.

The newly expanded flights start with one-way trips costing as low as $79 to Nashville and $89 to Denver.

Frontier will also be expanding flight services from MIA to six new destinations.

The airline will have new international routes from MIA to Cancun, Guatemala City, San Salvador and Santo Domingo.

Frontier flights will also expand from MIA to Orlando and Ontario, California.

The flights to Santo Domingo begin on Thursday while travelers will have to wait until 2021 for the other expanded routes.

The daily flights to Orlando begin in February, the flights to Cancun will start in March and the flights to Guatemala City, San Salvador and Ontario will begin in April.

“Frontier’s growth in Miami has been remarkable and these new routes complement our already broad range of destinations,” said Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines Daniel Shurz. “Like all Frontier flights, this new service will adhere to our comprehensive health strategy, including required temperature screenings, mask-wearing and enhanced cleaning on every aircraft.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.