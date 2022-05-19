MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System locations are once again tightening visitation rules in response to rising cases of COVID-19.

Officials on Thursday listed the changes they are currently enforcing.

Adults in the emergency room can no longer have visitors, and children are allowed one.

In addition, the morning and evening visitation hours for hospitalized patients have been scaled back.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

