Ice cream truck destroyed in fire at Pembroke Pines strip mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An ice cream truck burst into flames in the parking lot of a strip mall in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Pines Boulevard, near Southwest 114th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Crews closed the parking lot while they battled the flames.

Nearby stores like Best Buy and Party City were not damaged, but the truck was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

