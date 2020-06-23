Husband arrested, faces judge in fatal shooting of Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said 31-year-old Philip Edwards was arrested late Monday night.

Appearing in bond court on Tuesday, the suspect referred to the toddlers seen at the scene of the shooting as his daughters.

“All right, I understand, um, what’s up with my two daughters? Are those going to my parents or…?” he asked the judge.

Edwards was taken into custody hours after BSO responded to reports of a woman who had been shot at 614 Gardens Dr. in Pompano Beach at approximately 5:19 a.m., Monday.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the woman dead.

7News cameras captured the couple’s twin girls at the scene.

Their father has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, as well as a probation violation.

Edwards is currently being held without bond.

