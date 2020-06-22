Police investigating 2 women killed in separate, unrelated shootings in Pompano Beach, Miami

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in different jurisdictions are investigating several shootings, including one that resulted in the death of a young woman in Pompano Beach and another woman killed in Miami, where a set of twins were taken away from the scene.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a woman found shot at 614 Gardens Dr. in Pompano Beach at approximately 5:19 a.m., Monday.

“A resident within the home actually called 911,” said BSO deputy Gerdy St. Louis. “Detectives are speaking to the resident at this time.”

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the woman deceased.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where two officers could be seen holding two babies. It remains unclear how the children are related to the victim and family involved.

“We can confirm that they are relatives to the victim … but we cannot confirm the relation,” said St. Louis.

Mark and Marissa Snyder live in the neighboring building and said they did not hear any shots.

“Pretty terrifying that it happened so close,” said Mark.

Marissa said she just hopes the babies did not see anything.

“I work with children, so that actually makes me, sorry,” she said as she held back her tears. “It makes me really sad. We’ve lived here for about six years now, and I always felt that it was a safe place to live, and now I kind of feel nervous about the fact that somebody was murdered right — cause we live right there.”

Investigators said they believe the incident was an isolated one.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder.

“We are also reviewing some of the surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, and we’re asking residents to provide surveillance if they have it,” said St. Louis.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

No arrests have been made, as the shooting remains under investigation.

About seven hours earlier in Miami, an unrelated triple shooting was reported.

A mother is now left searching for answers after police detectives said someone killed her daughter, 26-year-old Khadijah Robinson.

Latronda Robinson, the victim’s mother, said, “I lost my baby daughter.”

A shot spotter alert got detectives, Sunday night, to the location near 61st Street and 14th Avenue.

They also said a man who had been shot several times was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A third victim walked himself into the hospital after he was shot in the arm.

Detectives placed more than 100 evidence markers on the ground near the triple shooting scene.

On Monday, they dusted for fingerprints and a K-9 searched for clues.

The case remains unsolved.

The mother hopes to find out what happened to her daughter soon.

Robinson said, “She would help anybody. You need her to come get you, she’s there. I think that no matter what happened, she’s helping somebody out.”

If you have any information on this fatal shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

