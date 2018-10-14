AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and headed to Aventura Mall to raise awareness and funds for women’s health.

Doors opened a little earlier than usual at the shopping center for the second annual Women’s Breast and Health Initiative Walk, Sunday morning.

Participants of all ages walked the two-mile course inside cool air conditioning for the worthy cause.

Aventura Mall partnered up with the local organization Women’s Breast and Heart Health Initiative to hold the event.

“For us it was really a no-brainer, really, to be tied to this amazing organization and to host this amazing event,” said mall spokesperson Anabel Llopis. “What a wonderful place to walk — air conditioning, no humidity — to be able to really do and be part of an amazing walk.”

“Today’s event was so special because all the walkers had an opportunity to make their own bouquets, have their picture taken and have a great frame,” said Andrea Ivory, executive director of Women’s Breast and Heart Health Initiative, “and more importantly, it’s all for the fight against breast cancer.”

Aventura Mall matched every dollar donated to benefit the organization.

