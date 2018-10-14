Participants honor breast cancer survivors at More Than Pink Walk in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The annual More Than Pink Walk, which serves to help find a cure for breast cancer, took place in Miami this weekend.

Formerly known as Race for the Cure, the event is organized by the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Thousands of participants throughout South Florida put on their running shoes and gathered at Bayfront Park to take part in the race, Saturday.

“If you didn’t see the pink out here, you wouldn’t even know this was a cancer survivor race because everyone is so positive and energetic,” said participant Rodney Carter, the husband of a cancer survivor. “That’s what’s so great about this event.”

One cancer survivor said she was inspired by the support.

“The people here every year, I find someone who motivates me during the run. They’ll come and tap me on the back just when I’m ready to give up and they’re like, ‘Keep pushing,'” said participant Cherry Carter. “I find a new person every year, a new friend.”

Money raised at the event will help fund breast cancer education, screening and treatment projects.

