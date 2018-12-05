Holtz Children’s Hospital hosts reunion for former NICU patients

MIAMI (WSVN) - Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted a special reunion as part of their annual NICU family party.

The event reunited doctors, nurses and former patients born prematurely and cared for in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Parents were grateful for the chance to reconnect.

“These people mean so much to us,” mother Rachel Stevens said. “We are forever indebted to the staff here for just working tirelessly around the clock to make sure that we could bring her home.”

Former patients that attended the once upon a time-themed party ranged from months-old babies to teenagers.

