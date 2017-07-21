Hialeah police arrest suspected serial purse snatcher

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have arrested a man who they suspect may be behind two purse-snatchings.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who police identified as 42-year-old Harold Jorde, targeting a woman outside of Renovation Beauty Salon, Wednesday morning.

Police said Jorde attacked the woman with a screwdriver and tried to steal her purse. The victim tried to fight back, but police said Jorde was able to get away in a gold Honda sedan.

The victim spoke to 7News, scared to show her face. She told us she is now bruised after she was dragged by the car when she tried to get her purse.

Police later found the Honda, which they later discovered had been stolen on July 6.

Police also believe that Jorde may be connected to a similar purse snatching that took place last week, where a woman had her purse stolen outside a Miami Presidente.

Surveillance video of that incident showed the woman being dragged as she tried to fight for her purse.

“This guy’s a crack monster,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby. “He can’t keep himself out of trouble, this Harold Jorde.”

Jorde was released from prison in December, after serving nearly 20 years for an armed car-jacking. “That’s the only thing he knows how to do. What else could a guy like him do? Except just rob people, and he’s a coward because he targets women,” Zogby said.

Jorde is being held without bond and faces armed robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery charges.

