HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has left a Hialeah home charred.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the back of the house along West 42nd Street and 18th Court, Thursday.

Firefighters worked quickly to put it out, but not before the house was left badly damaged.

The entire back of the house was gutted.

An elderly resident was home at the time and is said to be doing OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

