Heavy rains cause flooding in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida roads turned into rivers because of heavy rains that swept through the area.

7News cameras captured several flooded streets in Broward County, Tuesday night.

The rainfall caused some drivers to take extra precautions on their way home.

Just north of downtown Fort Lauderdale, on North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 13th Street, many cars could be seen moving very slowly to avoid being flooded out.

In Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, the sidewalks became submerged, which caused cars to move slowly while storms saturated the area.

Nearby on North Andrews Avenue, more vehicles could be seen moving slowly and in a single file while floodwaters crept over the road.

Wakes from passing cars caused some low-rise vehicles to flood out while others turned around to avoid the danger.

In addition to the flooding, the pounding rain in Broward County reduced visibility to almost zero in some areas.

The stormy weather also made its way to Miami-Dade County.

In Aventura, a 7News viewer captured a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser with its lights on to guide traffic on Biscayne Boulevard near Miami Gardens Drive.

Cellphone video captured heavy rainfall in the Serena Lakes Park neighborhood in the Redlands.

A number of tow trucks were seen driving throughout Broward County to assist drivers of stalled vehicles.

