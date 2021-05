FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames shot into the air in Fort Lauderdale due to a gas leak at a water treatment facility.

Hazmat crews have arrived at the facility, in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 10th Avenue, to contain the leak, which sprung Tuesday.

They let the gas in the 900-gallon tank burn itself out before starting repairs.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.