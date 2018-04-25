Good Samaritan honored for intervening in attack of couple after Miami Beach gay pride parade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A brutal beatdown on South Beach turned into an incredible recognition at the Miami Beach Commission Chambers, Wednesday.

Helmut Muller was recognized for his act of bravery after rushing in to stop four men who were beating a couple following the Gay Pride Festival on April 8 at Sixth Street and Ocean Drive.

“In doing so, he was hurt himself. He was attacked. He was sucker-punched. He ended up in the hospital with staples in the back of his head,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora.

Muller even tried chasing down the suspects as they ran off.

“I hope it will be a really good example of what to do in this situation because, unfortunately, it’s happening more often and we need more people like Helmut,” said Dmitry, one of the victims of the beating.

Dmitry and his partner Rene had a heartwarming reunion with Muller and were able to thank the man that helped save their lives earlier this month.

“He’s a hero,” said Rene.

Muller was awarded a Miami Beach city medallion with very high honor for his act of bravery.

“Which is something that is not given often and is typically given for acts of heroism, bravery and significant contributions to our city,” said Gongora.

A significant contribution, one Muller says he didn’t think twice about. “I thought it was the right thing to do and I tried my best,” said Muller at the meeting.

Muller didn’t want to bask in the spotlight, but with the four suspected men who went on the attack arrested, the city wants to make sure everyone knows about his selfless save.

“When someone stands up and puts themselves in peril, it really is something that is significant,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The four suspects are expected to face charges of aggravated battery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.