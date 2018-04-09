Video shows 2 men assaulted in Miami Beach after gay pride parade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a group of men who were caught on surveillance cameras assaulting two men in Miami Beach, Sunday evening.

According to Miami Beach Police, four men approached a restroom, located near 6th Street and Ocean Drive, at around 7:45 p.m. — hours after the 10th Annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade had taken place.

Video shows three of the men attacking two other men as they walk out of the restroom, even kicking and punching a good Samaritan who tried to step in.

Investigators said a gay slur was yelled during the assault.

“This is a weekend on Miami Beach where we celebrate equality,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “Something like this is completely uncalled for, completely unnecessary, and we really need to hold those responsible accountable.”

Several surveillance cameras captured the assailants walking away from the scene along Ocean Drive.

7News spoke to one of the victims over the phone. He said this was the first time he had attended the pride parade. He also confirmed that he and his boyfriend were attacked, and that the assault started with a gay slur.

If you have any information on who these men are, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

