FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale clothing store burglary has been called an inside job by the store’s owner.

It happened at Exist Clothing Store near Northwest 16th Street and 23rd Avenue, Sunday night.

Crooks took off with two large container trucks full of merchandise that police found early Monday, still packed with boxes, in South Miami-Dade.

“No. This was definitely … someone had inside information about the fact that the containers were here, and that, you know, they had a pretty good idea. They knew clothing was inside. I don’t think they could have possibly known which particular items were inside,” store owner Stephen Feldschuh said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

